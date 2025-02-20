The Rajasthan Public Service Commission ( RPSC ) has released the admit card for the recruitment of various posts in the Agriculture Department under Advt. No. 17/2024-25. Eligible candidates can download the admit card through the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in or recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in .

The Commission aims to fill 241 vacancies . Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Vacancy Details

Assistant Agriculture Officer (NSA): 115

Assistant Agriculture Officer (SA): 10

Statistical Officer: 18

Agriculture Research Officer (Agronomy): 05

Agriculture Research Officer (Agriculture Botany): 02

Agriculture Research Officer (Plant Pathology): 02

Agriculture Research Officer (Entomology): 05

Agriculture Research Officer (Agriculture Chemistry): 09

Agriculture Research Officer (Horticulture): 02

Assistant Agriculture Research Officer (Agronomy): 11

Assistant Agriculture Research Officer (Botany): 05

Assistant Agriculture Research Officer (Plant Pathology): 05

Assistant Agriculture Research Officer (Entomology): 12

Application Fee Categories Fees General (Unreserved) / Creamy Layer of BC / Creamy Layer of OBC Rs 600 Candidates from Reserved Category (SC / ST / OBC-Non Creamy Layer / OBC-Non Creamy Layer / Economically Weaker Section / Sahariya Area) Rs 400 Persons with Disabilities Rs 400

Steps to download the admit card