RPSC Agri Department recruitment: Admit card for various posts released, here’s direct link
Candidates can download the admit card through the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit card for the recruitment of various posts in the Agriculture Department under Advt. No. 17/2024-25. Eligible candidates can download the admit card through the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in or recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.
The Commission aims to fill 241 vacancies. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Vacancy Details
Assistant Agriculture Officer (NSA): 115
Assistant Agriculture Officer (SA): 10
Statistical Officer: 18
Agriculture Research Officer (Agronomy): 05
Agriculture Research Officer (Agriculture Botany): 02
Agriculture Research Officer (Plant Pathology): 02
Agriculture Research Officer (Entomology): 05
Agriculture Research Officer (Agriculture Chemistry): 09
Agriculture Research Officer (Horticulture): 02
Assistant Agriculture Research Officer (Agronomy): 11
Assistant Agriculture Research Officer (Botany): 05
Assistant Agriculture Research Officer (Plant Pathology): 05
Assistant Agriculture Research Officer (Entomology): 12
Application Fee
|Categories
|Fees
|General (Unreserved) / Creamy Layer of BC / Creamy Layer of OBC
|Rs 600
|Candidates from Reserved Category (SC / ST / OBC-Non Creamy Layer / OBC-Non Creamy Layer / Economically Weaker Section / Sahariya Area)
|Rs 400
|Persons with Disabilities
|Rs 400
Steps to download the admit card
Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the admit card link
Key in the required details
Download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download the admit card.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.