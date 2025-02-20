The Telangana Council for Higher Education (TGCHE) has released the official notification for the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test 2025 (TG EAPCET 2025). Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website eapcet.tgche.ac.in from February 25 to April 4 without late fee.

The correction window will open from April 6 to 8, 2025.

The exam for Agriculture & Pharmacy (A&P) courses will be conducted on April 29 and 30 from 9.00 am to 12.00 noon, and Engineering (E) courses will be held on May 2 to 5 from 3.00 pm to 6.00 pm. The admit card will be released on April 19, 2025.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, exam pattern, and other details available in the notification below:

Direct link to TG EAPCET 2025 notification.

Application Fee

The candidates from SC/ST and PH categories applying for Agriculture & Pharmacy (AP), or Engineering (E) streams are required to pay a fee of Rs 500. A fee of Rs 900 is applicable to other category candidates. Applicants from SC/ST and PH categories registering for both streams (AP and E) will have to pay a fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 1800 is applicable to other categories.