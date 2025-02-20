The Odisha Staff Selection Commission ( OSSC ) has released the final answer key of the Combined Recruitment Examination for Junior Stenographer and Junior Grade Typist-2024 under Advt. No. 4421/OSSC dated.06.11.2024. Eligible candidates can download the final answer key from the official website ossc.gov.in till February 22, 2025.

The recruitment exam was conducted on February 9, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 60 vacancies.

Steps to download CRE final answer key 2025

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Login tab Key in your login credentials and submit Check and download the final answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the final answer key 2025.