OSSC final answer key 2025 released for Jr Steno and other posts; check details here
Candidates can download the answer key from the official website ossc.gov.in.
The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the final answer key of the Combined Recruitment Examination for Junior Stenographer and Junior Grade Typist-2024 under Advt. No. 4421/OSSC dated.06.11.2024. Eligible candidates can download the final answer key from the official website ossc.gov.in till February 22, 2025.
The recruitment exam was conducted on February 9, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 60 vacancies.
Steps to download CRE final answer key 2025
Visit the official website ossc.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the Login tab
Key in your login credentials and submit
Check and download the final answer key
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to the final answer key 2025.
