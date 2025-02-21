Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the official notification for the posts of Patwari 2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in or recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in from February 22, 2025. The last date to fill the form is March 23, 2025

The recruitment drive aims to fill 2020 Patwari posts. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from general/OBC and EBC (creamy layer) category are required to pay a fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 400 is applicable to OBC and EBC (non-creamy layer)/ EWS/ SC/ ST/ PwD category candidates.