The New India Assurance Company Limited ( NIACL ) has announced the result for the Assistant Phase I recruitment exam 2024. Eligible candidates can check the result from the official website newindia.co.in .

The Tier I (Preliminary) online examination was conducted on January 27, 2025, and the Tier II (Main) online examination will be held on March 2, 2025. The Preliminary exam was conducted for 60 minutes.

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 500 Assistant posts.

Steps to check Assistant Result 2024

Visit the official website newindia.co.in On the homepage, go to Recruitment—ASSISTANT RECRUITMENT EXERCISE - 2024 Click on the result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Assistant Result 2024.