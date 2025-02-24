The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has released the notification for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) Session 2 or JEE Main 2025 Session 2 correction window. As per the notification, candidates can make changes to their forms on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in from February 27 to 28, 2025.

The examination will be conducted between April 1 to 8, 2025. The registration window will close tomorrow, February 25, 2025.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to make changes to JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 forms

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in On the homepage, go the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 application correction link Login and make the necessary changes Save the changes and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Meanwhile, NTA released the final result for Paper 2 - 2A (B Arch), 2B (B Planning), and 2A & 2B (B Arch and B Planning) on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE (Main) - 2025 Paper 2 (B. Arch & B. Planning) examination was conducted on 30 January 2025.

As per the official notification, a total of 62,740 candidates have appeared for the examination.

Here’s the official notification.

Direct link to check the JEE Mains Paper 2 final result.