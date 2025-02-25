Arunachal APPSC CCE 2024 DAF to begin today; apply till March 12
Candidates can fill out the DAF through the official website appsc.gov.in till March 12, 2025.
The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the notification for the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined (Main) Examination-2024 [APPSCC(M)E-20241] Detailed Application Form (DAF). Eligible candidates can fill out the Detailed Application Form (DAF) through the official website appsc.gov.in till March 12, 2025.
The Commission has notified a total of 140 vacancies.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to fill out the DAF
Visit the official website appsc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the APPSC CCE 2024 DAF
Key in the required details
Login, select the post, fill out the form, pay the fee, and submit
Download a copy and take a printout for future reference
