Assam CEE registration deadline soon; apply now at astu.ac.in
Candidates can apply for the exam at astu.ac.in till February 27, 2025.
The Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) will soon close the registration window for the Common Entrance Examination for Engineering courses (Assam CEE 2025). Eligible candidates can fill out the through the official website astu.ac.in till February 27, 2025.
The admit card will be available from April 12, 2025, to April 23, 2025. The Assam CEE is scheduled to be held on April 27, 2025. More details in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
Candidates have to pay the application fee of Rs 1350.
Steps to apply for Assam CEE 2025
Visit the official website astu.ac.in
On the homepage, go to the application link
Key in the required details
Fill out the application form
Submit the application form
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for Assam CEE 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.