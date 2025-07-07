The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has commenced the web counselling registrations for the Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test 2025 or EAPCET 2025. Candidates can register on the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in till July 16, 2025. Online verification of uploaded certificates will be done on July 17, 2025.

Eligible candidates can submit their web options from July 13 to 18, 2025, and modify their web options by July 19, 2025. The seat allotment result is likely to be released on July 22, 2025. Students can report to their allotted college from July 23 to 26, 2025. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Direct link to AP EAMCET web counselling registration.

The processing fee for web counselling is Rs 1200 for OC/BC, and Rs 600 for SC/ST.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.