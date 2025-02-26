MPESB Group 1 application begins at esb.mponline.gov.in; apply till March 16
Candidates can fill out the application form through the official website esb.mponline.gov.in till March 16, 2025.
The Madhya Pradesh Examination Board (MPESB) has started the online application form for the Combined Recruitment Process for Group-1 Sub-Group-3 Posts-2024. Eligible candidates can fill out the application form through the official website esb.mponline.gov.in till March 16, 2025.
This recruitment drive aims to hire 157 posts. The Group-1 Sub Group-1 and Group-2 Sub Group-1 exams will be held on May 15, 2025, in two shifts: 9 a.m. to 12 noon and 2.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m.
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
The application fee for unreserved categories is Rs 500, whereas Rs 250 is applicable to SC/ ST/ OBC/ EWS and Divyaangjan candidates (Only for the natives of Madhya Pradesh).
Steps to apply for Group 1 Subpost 3 posts
Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the registration link
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill out the form, pay the fee, and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for the Group 1 Subpost 3 posts.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.