The Madhya Pradesh Examination Board ( MPESB ) has started the online application form for the Combined Recruitment Process for Group-1 Sub-Group-3 Posts-2024. Eligible candidates can fill out the application form through the official website esb.mponline.gov.in till March 16, 2025.

This recruitment drive aims to hire 157 posts. The Group-1 Sub Group-1 and Group-2 Sub Group-1 exams will be held on May 15, 2025, in two shifts: 9 a.m. to 12 noon and 2.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The application fee for unreserved categories is Rs 500, whereas Rs 250 is applicable to SC/ ST/ OBC/ EWS and Divyaangjan candidates (Only for the natives of Madhya Pradesh).

Steps to apply for Group 1 Subpost 3 posts

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill out the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for the Group 1 Subpost 3 posts.