Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board (TN MRB) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of the Assistant Surgeon (Dental) on temporary basis. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at mrb.tn.gov.in till March 17, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 47 Assistant Surgeon posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Up to 37 years as on July 1, 2025. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Must possess a degree in Dental Surgery from any University or Institution recognised by the University Grants Commission for the purpose of its grant qualification of a body recognised by the Dental Council of India. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from SC/ SCA/ ST/ DAP(PH) category are required to pay a fee of Rs 500, whereas Rs 1000 is applicable to other categories.

Steps to apply for Assistant Surgeon posts

Visit the official website mrb.tn.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Assistant Surgeon registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Assistant Surgeon posts 2025.