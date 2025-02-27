The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the results of the First Stage Examination(CBT-I) for the Post Of ALP on Cen 01/2024. Eligible candidates can check the results on the official website, rrbcdg.gov.in.

Candidates who have qualified the exam will appear for the 2nd stage CBT for the post of ALP.

Steps to check the RRB ALP CBT 1 2025 result

  1. Visit the official website www.rrbcdg.gov.in

  2. On the homepage, click on the ALP CBT 1 result

  3. The result PDF will appear on the screen

  4. Check and download the result

  5. Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to check the RRB ALP CBT 1 2025 result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.