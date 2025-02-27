RRB ALP CBT 1 2025 result announced at rrbcdg.gov.in; here’s direct link to check
Candidates can check the result through the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the results of the First Stage Examination(CBT-I) for the Post Of ALP on Cen 01/2024. Eligible candidates can check the results on the official website, rrbcdg.gov.in.
Candidates who have qualified the exam will appear for the 2nd stage CBT for the post of ALP.
Steps to check the RRB ALP CBT 1 2025 result
Visit the official website www.rrbcdg.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the ALP CBT 1 result
The result PDF will appear on the screen
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to check the RRB ALP CBT 1 2025 result.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.