The Staff Selection Commission ( SSC ) has released the final scorecard for the Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF and Rifleman (GD) in the Assam Rifles Examination, 2024. Eligible candidates can check the final scorecard through the official website ssc.gov.in.

The final results for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in the Assam Rifles Examination, 2024 were declared on December 13, 2024. Candidates can check the final scorecard till March 13, 2025.

Steps to check the SSC GD scorecard

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Candidate’s Login tab Key in your login details and submit Check and download the SSC GD scorecard Take a printout for future reference

