UKSSSC Group C application window closes soon; here’s direct link to apply
Candidates can fill out the application form through the official website sssc.uk.gov.in.
The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) will soon close the online applications for the Group 'C' recruitment notification for various posts, including Assistant Agriculture Officer, Livestock Extension Officer/Forest Inspector, and others. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website sssc.uk.gov.in till February 28, 2025.
The recruitment exam will be conducted on April 20, 2025. The Commission notified 241 vacancies. Applicants can check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s the Group C notification 2025.
Application Fee
The applicants from unreserved/ State’s OBC category are required to pay a fee of Rs 300, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to State’s SC/ ST/ EWS/ PwD category candidates. The Orphan candidates are exempted from payment of the fee.
How to fill out the application form
Visit the official website sssc.uk.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the application link
Key in the required details
Submit the application form
Download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to fill out the application form.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.