Rajasthan HC recruitment: Application for Civil Judge to begin on March 1, check details here
Candidates can fill out the application form through the official website hcraj.nic.in from March 1, 2025.
The Rajasthan High Court has released the notification for the direct recruitment to the Cadre of Civil Judge 2025. Eligible candidates can fill out the application form through the official website hcraj.nic.in from March 1, 2025, to March 31, 2025.
The recruitment drive aims to fill 44 vacancies.
Here’s the official notification.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: 21 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2026. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.
Application fee
|Categories
|Fee
|Unreserved category/ OBC (creamy layer)/ EBS (creamy layer)/ candidates from other states
|Rs 1500
|State's OBC (non-creamy layer)/ EBS (non-creamy layer)/ candidates from other states/ EWS
|Rs 1250
|SC, ST candidates/ Former Serviceman
|Rs 800
|PwD
|None
Steps to apply for Rajasthan HC Civil Judge posts
Visit the official website hcraj.nic.in
On the homepage, go to the recruitment tab
Click on the Rajasthan HC Civil Judge posts link
Fill out the form, pay the fee, and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.