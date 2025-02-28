The Rajasthan High Court has released the notification for the direct recruitment to the Cadre of Civil Judge 2025. Eligible candidates can fill out the application form through the official website hcraj.nic.in from March 1, 2025, to March 31, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 44 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2026. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Application fee Categories Fee Unreserved category/ OBC (creamy layer)/ EBS (creamy layer)/ candidates from other states Rs 1500 State's OBC (non-creamy layer)/ EBS (non-creamy layer)/ candidates from other states/ EWS Rs 1250 SC, ST candidates/ Former Serviceman Rs 800 PwD None

Steps to apply for Rajasthan HC Civil Judge posts

Visit the official website hcraj.nic.in On the homepage, go to the recruitment tab Click on the Rajasthan HC Civil Judge posts link Fill out the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference