Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board ( TN TRB ) will close the online application window for the recruitment of Associate Professors, Assistant Professors, and Assistant Professors (pre-law) in Government Law Colleges in 2025 today, March 3. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website trb.tn.gov.in .

The OMR-based exam will be conducted on May 11 onwards. The recruitment drive aims to fill 132 vacancies, 8 of which are for Associate Professor Academic Level 13A, 64 for Assistant Professor Academic Level 11, and 8 for Assistant Professor (Pre–Law) Academic Level 10.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The examination fee for SC, SCA, ST and differently abled persons is Rs 300, whereas Rs 600 is applicable to all other candidates.

Steps to apply for Assistant/ Associate Professor posts

Visit the official website trb.tn.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Apply Online’ Proceed with the registration and login Fill out the form, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.