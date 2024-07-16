The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board ( TN TRB ) has today, July 16, announced that additional vacancies have been added to the Secondary Grade Teachers-2024 recruitment drive. Eligible candidates can download the official notification from the official website trb.tn.gov.in .

The OMR based examination is scheduled to be conducted on July 21, 2024. A total of 1768 vacancies were announced to be filled under this recruitment drive.

“In addition to the 1768 vacancies, 1000 more vacancies shall be filled in the same recruitment for which the examination is scheduled to be held on 21.07.2024. All the other details and contains stipulated in the Notification No. 01/2024 dated 09.02.2024 will remain unchanged and will apply to the candidates,” reads the official notification.

Here’s the official notification.

The admit card for the July 21 exam has already been uploaded on the Board’s website. Candidates can download their admit cards using their User ID and Password.

Steps to download TN TRB Teacher admit card 2024

Visit the official website trb.tn.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Teacher admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Teacher admit card 2024.

Selection Process

The applicants will shortlisted on the basis of Compulsory Tamil Language Eligibility Test, Written Examination and Certificate Verification.