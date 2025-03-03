ATMA 2025 result announced at atmaaims.com; here’s direct link
Candidates can download their results from the official website atmaaims.com.
The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has declared the results of the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) 2025. Eligible candidates can download their results form the official website atmaaims.com.
The exam was conducted on February 23, 2025. ATMA Test is being conducted for admission to various Post-Graduate Management Programs such as MBA, PGDM, MCA, MMS, and others.
Steps to download ATMA result 2025
Visit the official website atmaaims.com
On the homepage, go to the Candidate Login tab
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to ATMA result 2025.
