The The Assam Public Service Commission ( APSC ) has released the exam schedule of the Assistant Accounts officer (AAO) (Class-III) post of Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL). As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on March 23 from 9.00 am to 12.00 noon and 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website apsc.nic.in from March 17 onwards. The list of eligible candidates for the exam will be released on March 13, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 69 vacancies for the post of Assistant Accounts officer in the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL).

Steps to download AAO admit card 2024

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the AAO admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference