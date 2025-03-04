The Central Industrial Security Force ( CISF ) will close the online application window for the recruitment of Constables/Driver & Constables/Driver-Cum-Pump-Operator today, March 4. Eligible candidates can fill out their forms on the official website cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in .

The recruitment drive is being held to fill 1124 posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates between the age limit of 21 and 27 years as of March 4, 2025, can fill out the application form. Candidates from reserved categories can apply for the posts.

Educational Qualification: The candidate should have passed Matriculation or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board. For more details, candidates should refer to the official notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from UR, EWS and OBC candidates have to pay a application form of Rs 100. Candidates of SC/ST/ESM candidates are exempted from paying the application form.

Steps to apply for Constable Driver posts 2025

Visit the official notification cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in On the homepage, go to the registration link Register yourself and login to apply Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.