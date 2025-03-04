The Staff Selection Commission ( SSC ) has released the final answer key of the Combined Hindi Translators Examination 2024 Paper I ( CHTE 2024 ). Candidates can download the answer key through the official website ssc.gov.in till February 4, 2025, by 6.00 pm.

The computer-based examination was conducted on December 9, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 312 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download CHTE answer key 2024

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CHT exam answer key 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to SSC CHTE final answer key 2024.