ICG recruitment 2024: Assistant Commandant posts Stage 1 result out at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in
Candidates can check the result through the official website joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.
The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has released the result for the recruitment of the Assistant Commandant - General duty, Technical (Engineering and Electrical/Electronics) Stage 1 for the 2026 batch. Eligible candidates can check the result through the official website joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.
This recruitment drive aims to hire for 140 posts.
Steps to check Asst Commandant posts result
Visit the official website joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in
On the homepage, go to the CGCAT result link
Key in the required details
Check the result
Download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Selection Process
The selection of Assistant Commandants will be based on the Coast Guard Common Admission Test, Preliminary Selection Board, Final Selection Board, Medical Examination, and Induction. The last date of induction at INA will tentatively be December 27, 2025. The exact date will be mentioned in the Appointment letter. No further induction will be undertaken after December 31, 2025, under any circumstance.
