The All India Management Association ( AIMA ) will release the admit card for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2025 today, March 5 at 5.00 pm. Once out, eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website mat.aima.in .

The PBT is scheduled to be conducted on March 9, 2025. AIMA MAT CBT will be conducted on March 23 and the admit card will be released on March 17, 2025. The last date to apply for computer-based test is March 12, 2025.

Steps to download AIMA MAT PBT admit card 2025

Visit the official website mat.aima.in On the homepage, click on the login tab Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

About AIMA MAT

The Management Aptitude Test (MAT) is a standardized National Level test that has been administered since 1988 to facilitate Business Schools (B-Schools) to screen candidates for admission to MBA and allied programs.