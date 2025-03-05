The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission ( CGPSC ) has released the exam schedule for the Civil Judge (Junior Division) Exam 2024 and the Boiler Inspector Exam 2024. Eligible candidates can check the schedule on the official website, psc.cg.gov.in.

The Civil Judge (Junior Division) Exam will be held on May 18, 2025, from 10.00 am to 12 noon and the Boiler Inspector Exam -2024 will be held on May 4, 2025, from 10.00 am to 12 noon.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 57 vacancies in the Civil Judge (Junior Division) Exam 2024. As per the official notification, the admit card will be released 10 days before the examination.

Here’s the CGPSC Civil Judge official notification.

Here’s the official notification for the CGPSC Boiler Inspector.

