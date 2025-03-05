The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay or IIT Bombay has announced the results of the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED 2025). Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website ceed.iitb.ac.in.

The exam was conducted on January 19, 2025. The provisional and final answer keys were released on January 21 and 29, respectively. The score cards will be available to download on March 10, 2025.

Steps to download CEED result 2025

Visit the official website uceed.iitb.ac.in On the homepage, go to the Candidate Portal tab Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CEED result 2025.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.