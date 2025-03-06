The Bihar Public Service Commission ( BPSC ) will close the online application window for the post of Judicial Member in State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commissions, President/ Member in District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commissions under Food and Consumer Protection Department, Govt. of Bihar. (Advt. No. 01/2025, 02/2025 & 03/2025) today, March 6. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill 57 vacancies. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from State’s SC/ST/Female candidates (unreserved/ reserved category)/PwD category are required to pay a fee of Rs 200, whereas Rs 750 is applicable to other categories.

Steps to apply for the posts

Visit the official website bpsc.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Apply Online tab register yourself and login and apply Fill out the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference