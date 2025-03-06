JKSSB Data Entry Operator answer key released at jkssb.nic.in; here’s direct link
Candidates can download the answer key through the official website jkssb.nic.in.
The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the provisional answer key for the Data Entry Operator, Higher Education Department, advertised vide Advertisement Notification No. 06 of 2020. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys and raise objections from the official website, jkssb.nic.in.
As per the official notification, objections/representations can be submitted in offline mode only, in the office of JKSSB, CPO Chowk, Panjtirthi, Jammu/JKSSB, Zamzam Building, Rambagh, Srinagar on three working days starting from March 10, 2025, during office hours only. Candidates have to pay Rs 200 per objection raised.
Steps to download DEO answer key 2024
Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the DEO answer key link
The answer key will appear on the screen
Check and download the answer key
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download DEO answer key 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here