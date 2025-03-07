The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) will close the application window for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test 2025 or NEET UG 2025 today, March 7. Eligible candidates can submit their applications on the official website neet.nta.nic.in . The correction window will open from March 9 to 11, 2025.

The exam will be conducted on May 4, 2025, from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm. The exam city slip and the admit card will be released on April 26 and May 1, 2025. The result is likely to be declared on June 14, 2025.

Candidates can check more details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee Category of Candidate In India (Fee in ₹) General Rs 1700 General-EWS/ OBC- ₹ 9500/- NCL* Rs 1600 SC/ST/PwBD/PwD/ Third Gender Rs 1000 Candidate's Outside India Rs 9500

Steps to apply for NEET UG 2024

Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the “ NEET(UG)-2025 Registration and Online Application Form ” link Register yourself and proceed with the application process Fill in the required details, upload documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for NEET UG 2025.