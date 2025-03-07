AIBE 19 final answer key released; results likely soon
Candidates can download the final answer keys from the official website allindiabarexamination.com.
The BAR Council of India (BCI) has released the final answer key for the All India BAR Exam 19 (AIBE 19). Eligible candidates can download the final answer key from the official website allindiabarexamination.com. AIBE is likely to release the results next.
AIBE 19 exam was conducted on December 22, 2024. AIBE is a mandatory exam for law graduates who want to practice law in India. The passing percentage for Gen/OBC category candidates is 45 percent and 40 percent for SC/ST and disabled candidates.
Steps to download AIBE 19 final answer key 2024
Visit the official website allindiabarexamination.com
On the homepage, click on the final answer key link
Key in your details and submit
Check and download the final answer key
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to AIBE 19 final answer key 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.