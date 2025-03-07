The Staff Selection Commission ( SSC ) has released the final answer key of the Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Exam ( CHSL ) 2024 Tier II. Eligible candidates can check and download the final answer key from the official website ssc.gov.in till March 20, 2025.

The results were announced on February 18, 2025. Tier II exam was conducted on November 18, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up 3,712 vacancies in positions such as Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), and Data Entry Operator (DEO) across various government departments.

“Further, marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates have also been made available on the Commission’s website i.e. https://ssc.gov.in from 06.03.2025 (18:00 Hrs) to 20.03.2025 (18:00 Hrs) which can be accessed by the candidates by logging-in through their Registered ID and Password on the website of the Commission,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to check the SSC CHSL final answer key 2024

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the CHSL final answer key 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the final answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CHSL final answer key 2024.