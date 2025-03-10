The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has started the application correction process for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test 2025 or NEET UG 2025 . Eligible candidates can make changes to their forms on the official website neet.nta.nic.in till March 11, 2025.

“The window for corrections shall be available till March 11, 2025 (up to 11.50 pm). After this deadline, no further corrections will be permitted under any circumstances,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

The exam will be conducted on May 4, 2025, from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm. The exam city slip and the admit card will be released on April 26 and May 1, 2025. The result is likely to be declared on June 14, 2025.

Steps to make changes to NEET UG form 2025

Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the “NEET(UG)-2025 Correction Window” link Login and make the necessary changes Save and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to NEET UG form correction 2025.