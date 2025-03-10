CUSAT CAT 2025 application window extended; apply till March 23, here’s direct link to apply
Candidates can fill out the online application form through the official website admissions.cusat.ac.in till March 23, 2025.
The Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has extended the online application for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025. Eligible candidates can fill out the online application form through the official website admissions.cusat.ac.in till March 23, 2025.
Here’s the official notification.
About CUSAT CAT
The Common Admission Test (CAT) is conducted to seek admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses.
Application Fee
Candidates from the general category have to pay Rs 1500 as the application fee for up to two test codes. Candidates of the Kerala SC (KSC)/ Kerala ST (KST) category have to pay Rs 700 for up to two test codes. For the Additional test codes candidates of general have to pay Rs 500, and candidates of KSC/KST category have to pay Rs 250.
How to fill out the application form
Visit the official website admissions.cusat.ac.in
On the homepage, go to the application link
Key in the required details
Submit the application fee and and submit the form
Download it and take a print out for future reference
Direct link to fill the CUSAT CAT application form.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.