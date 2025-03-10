The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has released the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) Session 2 ( JEE Main 2025 Session 2) schedule 2025. Candidates can download the exam schedule from the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in .

As per the notification, Paper I (B.E/B.Tech) will be conducted from April 2 to 8, and Paper IIA (B.Arch), Paper IIB (B.Planning) and Paper IIA and IIB (B.Arch and B.Planning both) will be held on April 9, 2025.

Steps to download JEE Mains Session 2 exam schedule

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in On the homepage, go to the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 exam schedule link The exam schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the exam schedule Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to JEE Main Session 2 exam schedule 2025.