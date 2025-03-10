The Gujarat Public Service Commission ( GPSC ) has released the final answer key for the Principal posts 2024-25. Eligible candidates can download the final answer key from the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in .

The exam was conducted on November 24, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill 60 Principal posts. The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Prelims (objective) interview round likely to be conducted in April 2025.

Steps to download Principal final answer key 2024

Visit the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Principal final answer key 2024 link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the final answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Principal final answer key 2024.