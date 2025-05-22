The Bihar Legislative Council or Bihar Vidhan Parishad has released the Mains (Descriptive) paper admit card for the post of Assistant Section Officer under Advt. No. 02/2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website vidhanparishad.bihar.gov.in.

The Main exam will be conducted on May 23, 2025. A total of 139 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Main exam. The recruitment drive ais to fil 26 vacancies.

Steps to download ASO admit card 2025

Visit the official website vidhanparishad.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, go to Recruitment — Notice Board Click on the ASO admit card 2025 link Login and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to ASO Mains admit card 2025.