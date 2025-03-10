The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission ( CGPSC ) will soon begin the official notification for the recruitment of Assistant Director Industry/ Manager posts 2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website psc.cg.gov.in till April 8, 2025.

The recruitment exam will be conducted on July 6, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 30 vacancies. Candidates can check the vacancy details, pay scale, eligibility criteria, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from Chhattisgarh are exempted from payment of the fee, whereas candidates from outside the state are required to pay the fee of Rs 400.

Steps to apply for ADIM posts 2025

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ADIM 2025 registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference