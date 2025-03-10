The Telangana State Public Service Commission ( TSPSC ) has declared the results of the Group IV Services Examination under Advt. No. 19/2022. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website tspsc.gov.in .

Here’s the official notification.

Candidates who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for the recounting of the marks by March 24 by 5.00 pm. For recounting of marks candidates have to pay Rs. 1000/- (Rupees One Thousand only) for each paper through online payment only.

Steps to download Group I Result 2024

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Group 1 Result 2024 link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

