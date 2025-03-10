The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the admit card for the Screening Test and Subject Aptitude Test for the Medical Officer posts 2024. Eligible candidates can download the admit card through the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in .

The commission aims to fill 200 Medical Officer posts. The examination will be held on March 16, 2025.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download the MO admit card

Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in On the homepage, go to the ‘Download admit card tab’ Key in the required details Download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the MO admit card.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Screening Test and Descriptive Subject Aptitude Test, and Personality Test.