The Kerala Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) has officially declared the Plus Two (Class 12) board examination results for 2025 today, May 22. Students who appeared for the board exams can now download their scorecards from the official website keralaresults.nic.in .

This year, over 4 lakh students appeared for the board examinations, which were conducted between March 6 and March 29, 2025. According to Hindustan Times, the overall pass percentage in 2025 has slightly decreased to 77.81%, which is 0.88 percentage points less than last year’s figure.

Steps to download Kerala +2 result 2025

Visit the official website keralaresults.nic.in Click on DHSE Plus Two Results 2025 Enter your roll number and date of birth to login View and download your result displayed on the screen

Direct link to DHSE +2 result 2025.