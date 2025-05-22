Kerala 12th result 2025 declared: Pass percentage stands at 77.81%, slight dip from last year
Students can now download their plus two scorecards through the official website keralaresults.nic.in.
The Kerala Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) has officially declared the Plus Two (Class 12) board examination results for 2025 today, May 22. Students who appeared for the board exams can now download their scorecards from the official website keralaresults.nic.in.
This year, over 4 lakh students appeared for the board examinations, which were conducted between March 6 and March 29, 2025. According to Hindustan Times, the overall pass percentage in 2025 has slightly decreased to 77.81%, which is 0.88 percentage points less than last year’s figure.
Steps to download Kerala +2 result 2025
- Visit the official website keralaresults.nic.in
- Click on DHSE Plus Two Results 2025
- Enter your roll number and date of birth to login
- View and download your result displayed on the screen
Direct link to DHSE +2 result 2025.
For further details, students are advised to visit the official website here.