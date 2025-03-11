The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) will start registrations for the Himachal Pradesh Finance and Accounts Services (Mains) Exam 2024 today, March 11. Candidates can apply for the exam on the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in till March 30, 2025.

“The candidates are required to submit the print out/ Hard Copy of Online application alongwith requisite documents i.e. self attested copy of Matriculation certificate (for Age Proof), Bachelor’s Degree/consolidated Detailed Marks Certificate, Category Certificate, NOC etc., with the Application form, Service Certificate appended as Annexure I, II & III with the Advertisement available on the official website of the Commission i.e. http://hppsc.hp.gov.in/hppsc/,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 30 vacancies.

Application Fee

Candidates from the Unreserved category are required to pay a fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to SC, ST, and OBC categories.

Steps to apply for HPFAS Mains 2024

Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the HPFAS Mains 2024 registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill out the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference