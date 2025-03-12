UKPSC Recruitment: Last date to apply for 613 Lecturer posts; here’s apply link
Candidates can apply for the posts at psc.uk.gov.in till March 12, 2025.
The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) will soon close the registration window for the Uttarakhand Special Subordinate Education (Lecturer-Group 'C') Services General/Women Branch Exam 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website psc.uk.gov.in.
The recruitment drive aims to fill 613 vacancies. Applicants can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s the notification about the application reopening.
Here’s the detailed notification.
Application Fee
The applicants from unreserved/ State’s OBC/ State’s EWS categories will have to pay a fee of Rs 172.30, whereas Rs 82.30 is applicable to State’s SC/ ST categories. PWD category candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 22.30.
Steps to apply for Lecturer Group C 2024
Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Lecturer Group C 2024 application link
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for Lecturer Group C posts 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.