SSC SI, CAPF answer key released at ssc.gov.in; here’s direct link to check
Candidates can check the provisional answer key through the official website ssc.gov.in.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Sub-Inspector in the Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2024 (Paper-II). Eligible candidates can check the answer key and raise objections through the official website, ssc.gov.in.
Candidates can raise objections till March 15, 2025, with the fee of Rs 100 per question/answer challenged.
The recruitment drive aims to fill 4187 posts, of which 125 are for Male Delhi Police SI candidates, 61 are for Female SI candidates, and the remaining 4001 are for SI candidates in the Central Armed Police Forces. A total of 24190 candidates have qualified for Paper II.
Steps to check the SSC in Delhi Police, CAPF answer key
Visit the official website ssc.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the Candidate’s Login tab
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the answer key
Take a printout for future reference
Raise objections, if any
Direct link to check the SSC in Delhi Police, CAPF answer key.
Selection Process
The selection process will include a Preliminary examination (Paper I), a qualifying PET/PST Test, and a Main examination (Paper II).
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.