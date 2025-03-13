The Staff Selection Commission ( SSC ) has released the provisional answer key for the Sub-Inspector in the Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2024 (Paper-II). Eligible candidates can check the answer key and raise objections through the official website, ssc.gov.in .

Candidates can raise objections till March 15, 2025, with the fee of Rs 100 per question/answer challenged.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 4187 posts, of which 125 are for Male Delhi Police SI candidates, 61 are for Female SI candidates, and the remaining 4001 are for SI candidates in the Central Armed Police Forces. A total of 24190 candidates have qualified for Paper II.

Steps to check the SSC in Delhi Police, CAPF answer key

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Candidate’s Login tab Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Raise objections, if any

Selection Process

The selection process will include a Preliminary examination (Paper I), a qualifying PET/PST Test, and a Main examination (Paper II).