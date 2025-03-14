The Railway Recruitment Board ( RRB ) will soon release the admit card for the Stage II exam schedule for the Assistant Loco Pilots (ALP) under CEN RPF 01/2024, and the JE recruitment exam under CEN RPF 03/2024. Eligible candidates can download the admit card from the official website rrbcdg.gov.in .

The 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-II) is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on March 19 and 20, 2025.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website www.rrbcdg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ALP, JE CBT 2 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference