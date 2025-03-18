The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission ( HPPSC ) has announced the results of the Himachal Pradesh Judicial Service Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in .

The shortlisted candidates have to appear for the Main examination scheduled from March 30 to April 3, 2025, from 11.00 am to 2.00 pm. The admit card will be released in due course of time. The Preliminary exam was conducted on March 2, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 21 Civil Judge posts.

Steps to download Judicial Service result 2024

Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in On the homepage, go to the “What’s New” tab Click on the HP Judicial Service Prelims result 2024 link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to HP Judicial Service Prelims result 2024.