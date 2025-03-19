Today, March 19, is the last date to apply for the Executive posts under Advt. No. 05/25 in the National Thermal Power Corporation Limited ( NTPC ). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website careers.ntpc.co.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill 80 vacancies, of which 50 vacancies are for Executive (Finance CA/CMA - Inter.), 20 for Executive (Finance CA/CMA - B), and 10 for Executive (Finance CA/CMA - A). Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from General/ EWS/ OBC category are required to pay a fee of Rs 300, whereas SC/ ST/ PwBD/ XSM category and Female candidates are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for Executive posts 2025

Visit the official website careers.ntpc.co.in On the homepage, click on the application link under Advt. No. 05/25 Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Executive posts 2025.