Assam Public Service Commission ( APSC ) has released the notification for the posts of Inspector of Legal Metrology under Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Department (ADVT. NO. 10/2025). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website apsc.nic.in from March 21 to April 20, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 14 vacancies. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee Category Application fee (Rs) Processing Fee (Rs) Taxable amount on processing fee (@18%) Total Amount (Rs.) General Rs 250 Rs 40 Rs 7.20 Rs 297.20 OBC/MOBC Rs 150 Rs 40 Rs 7.20 Rs 197.20 SC/ST/BPL/PWBD Nil Rs 40 Rs 7.20 Rs 47.20

Steps to apply for Inspector posts 2025

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, go to the latest updates Click on the APSC Inspector application form link Fill out the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference