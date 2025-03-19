APSC Inspector notification 2025 out; here’s how to apply
Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website apsc.nic.in from March 21 onwards.
Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the notification for the posts of Inspector of Legal Metrology under Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Department (ADVT. NO. 10/2025). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website apsc.nic.in from March 21 to April 20, 2025.
The recruitment drive aims to fill 14 vacancies. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
|Category
|Application fee (Rs)
|Processing Fee (Rs)
|Taxable amount on processing fee (@18%)
|Total Amount (Rs.)
|General
|Rs 250
|Rs 40
|Rs 7.20
|Rs 297.20
|OBC/MOBC
|Rs 150
|Rs 40
|Rs 7.20
|Rs 197.20
|SC/ST/BPL/PWBD
|Nil
|Rs 40
|Rs 7.20
|Rs 47.20
Steps to apply for Inspector posts 2025
Visit the official website apsc.nic.in
On the homepage, go to the latest updates
Click on the APSC Inspector application form link
Fill out the form, pay the fee, and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.