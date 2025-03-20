The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Forest Range Officer posts in the AP Forest Service 2024. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website psc.ap.gov.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, from March 21 to 23, 2025. The screening test (CBT online) was conducted on March 16, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 37 vacancies for Forest Range Officers in the A.P. Forest Service.

“Objections will not be accepted through Post /WhatsApp / SMS / Phone / Individual submissions or any other mode and objections received after due date shall not be considered,” reads the notification.

Steps to download APPSC FRO answer key 2024

Visit the official website psc.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click on the FRO answer key 2024 link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to FRO answer key 2025.