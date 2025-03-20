The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee has postponed the online application deadline for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination ( OJEE ) 2025 till March 25, 2025. Interested candidates can fill out their forms on the official website ojee.nic.in .

The OJEE is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on May 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 10 and 11, 2025. The result is likely to be announced in the first week of June 2025. More details in the notification below:

Steps to apply for OJEE 2025

Visit the official website ojee.nic.in On the homepage, click on the registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

About OJEE

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) is conducted to for admission to B.Pharm, B.Sc Nursing, Post B.sc Nursing, Post Diploma Nursing, M.Sc Nursing, MCA, M.Sc (Comp. Science), MBA, Integrated MBA / B. CAT, M.Tech , M.Tech (Part-Time), M.Arch, M Plan, M.Pharm and Lateral Entry to B.Tech / B.Pharm Courses in Government and Private Universities and Colleges of Odisha.