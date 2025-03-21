The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences ( NBEMS ) is likely to release the DNB-PDCET 2025 (Post Diploma Centralized Entrance Test 2025) admit card today, March 21. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website natboard.edu.in .

The exam will be conducted on March 25 from 7.00 am to 12.00 pm, and the results are likely to be announced on April 25, 2025.

Steps to download DNB PDCET admit card 2025

Visit the official website nbe.edu.in On the homepage, go to the DNB PDGCET 2025 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference