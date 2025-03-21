Indian Oil Corporation Limited ( IOCL ) will close the registration window for the Assistant Quality Control Officers posts 2025 (Advt. No. RD-2025) today, March 21. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at iocl.com .

The computer-based test is likely to be conducted in April 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 97 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Up to 30 years as on February 28, 2025. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: The candidate should have been awarded Master’s Degree in Chemistry/equivalent disciplines from recognized Indian Universities/Institutes through regular full-time mode. More details in the notification below:

Application Fee

General, EWS, and OBC (NCL) candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 600, whereas SC/ ST/ PwBD/ ExSM candidates are exempted from payment of the application fee.

Steps to apply for AQCO posts 2025

Visit the official website iocl.com On the homepage, go to Careers — Click here for Latest Job Opening Click on the application link under “Recruitment of Assistant Quality Control Officers-2025” Register yourself, fill the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise Computer Based Test (objective type consisting of two parts - General Aptitude and Discipline Knowledge), Group Discussion/Group Task and Personal Interview.